Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 24,700 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 288.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $253,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avient by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,231,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,977,000 after buying an additional 121,349 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avient by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avient by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,229 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

