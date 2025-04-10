Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 26,941 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,941 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Bancorp worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

