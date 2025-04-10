Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 9,269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average is $177.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.