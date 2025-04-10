Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

