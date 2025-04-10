Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.55. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 43,645 shares changing hands.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.64.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 138.10% and a net margin of 14.35%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
