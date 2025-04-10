Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.55. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 43,645 shares changing hands.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 138.10% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1246 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

