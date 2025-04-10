Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Kinetik Trading Down 7.4 %

Kinetik Announces Dividend

NASDAQ KNTK traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,083,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 475,606 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Kinetik by 8,475.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 431,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 425,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 312,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $11,241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinetik by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,226 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

