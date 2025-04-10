KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 3.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $32,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 17.2 %

NYSE KKR opened at $110.78 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

