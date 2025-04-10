Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Klabin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is 10.91%.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Further Reading

