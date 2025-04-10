Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 1,954,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.