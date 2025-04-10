Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUSGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.57, but opened at $51.01. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 47,737 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRUS. Citigroup cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $627.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

