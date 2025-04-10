Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,321,000 after buying an additional 68,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,572.30. This trade represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.38.

NYSE LH traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.73. 10,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day moving average is $234.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

