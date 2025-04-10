Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $228.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.80.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

