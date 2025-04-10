Lakeland Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.35. 170,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,600. The trade was a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $36,437.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

