Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $82,000 Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period.

Shares of PCK stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

