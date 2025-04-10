Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,111 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 39,329.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered TELA Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELA Bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 556.18% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Profile

(Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.