Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDZI. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cadiz by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 528.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

