Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 45,669 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,669 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 8.4 %
NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $2.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.