Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 45,669 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,669 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

In related news, Director Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld purchased 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $33,984.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,951 shares in the company, valued at $246,878.97. The trade was a 15.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld acquired 16,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,539,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,614.05. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 164,871 shares of company stock worth $426,862. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

