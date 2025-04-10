Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$14,335.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Raffi Babikian sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$14,335.00 ($8,848.77).

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Raffi Babikian sold 21,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$12,810.00 ($7,907.41).

The firm has a market cap of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

