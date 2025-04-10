Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.73.

NYSE LEA traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.24. 134,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,525. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 101.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 49.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

