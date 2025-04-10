Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,477 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 19.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

