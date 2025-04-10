Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 145,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

