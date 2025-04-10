Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $522.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.26.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

