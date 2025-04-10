Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 749 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

SHOP stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

