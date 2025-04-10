Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in American Express by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $262.92 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day moving average of $288.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.24.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

