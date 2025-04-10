Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

