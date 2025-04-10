Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.32.

Union Pacific Stock Up 7.4 %

UNP opened at $223.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

