Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 483,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

