Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,145,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 755,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $227,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.