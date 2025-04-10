Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $158,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after buying an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $166.19 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

