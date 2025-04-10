Legal & General Group Plc Has $149.49 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,507,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 885,775 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $149,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

