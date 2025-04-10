Legal & General Group Plc Has $178.27 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,235,568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $178,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in PPL by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PPL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,186.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $376,951.32. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

