Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 160,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $191,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840,423 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $91,714,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $66,185,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.