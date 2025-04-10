Legal & General Group Plc Sells 234,997 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $210,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $95,671,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 304,021 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of MAA opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

