Legal & General Group Plc Sells 309,625 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,625 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $186,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

