Legal & General Group Plc Sells 360,992 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $170,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $128.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

