Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,390,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $222,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 3.6 %

DOC stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.



