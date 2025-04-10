Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $565.00 to $455.00. The stock had previously closed at $524.25, but opened at $511.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lennox International shares last traded at $530.92, with a volume of 19,514 shares.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.15.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lennox International by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

