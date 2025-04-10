Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 20.7 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,442 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.