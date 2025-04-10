Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

LEVI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 511.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,046 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

