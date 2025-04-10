Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1,720.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,454 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

