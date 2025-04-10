Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 602106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

