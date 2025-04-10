Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $11,777,590.20. The trade was a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

