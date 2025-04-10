Lisa Utzschneider Sells 68,671 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,339.44. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

