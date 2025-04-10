Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.47. 32,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.72.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

