LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 1966943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

LivaNova Stock Up 5.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

