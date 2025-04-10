Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 28,500 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 0.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $240.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $213.26 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average is $260.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

