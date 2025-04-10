Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,899 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for about 5.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.29% of PG&E worth $153,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PG&E by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.84 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

