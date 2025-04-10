Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.85)-$(0.66) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $136-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.61 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-1.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Lovesac Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of LOVE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,223. The firm has a market cap of $266.91 million, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,864.17. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

