Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 5.6 %

LOW opened at $223.48 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

