LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,605 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $194,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $159.40 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

